Brick factory starts operation in Akmola region (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today Sergey Kulagin, Governor of Akmola region, has launched a new brick factory in Yereimentau district.

According to the press service of the regional administration office, the plant's capacity is 50 million units per year. Speaking at the opening ceremony Mr. Kulagin stressed that the project is the second largest plant in Akmola region. Total cost of the project is 911 million tenge. It should be noted that this is a waste-free production. Backing bricks are manufactured of raw dump coal from mining reserve. This year it is planned to produce 3.7 million bricks worth 185 million tenge. The new plant will employ 200 people.