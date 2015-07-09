BRICS countries agreed to jointly stand against threats of terrorism and extremism

UFA. KAZINFORM - Several documents were signed upon completion of the BRICS summit in Ufa.

In particular, the Ufa Declaration, Action Plan and the Strategy of the BRICS Economic Partnership were signed.

"The leaders of our countries agreed to coordinate their foreign policy within the BRICS in future. Our countries will also continue to cooperate within the UN, within its regional and sectoral structures and within the other multilateral organizations and forums.

We are going to stand against the threats of terrorism and extremism together. We agreed to fight against the ideology of national discrimination, against drug trafficking and work on the issues of information security including the Internet," President of Russia Vladimir Putin said summing up the results of the forum.

The Russian President also noted that the BRICS was concerned about the instability on the world markets, high volatility of prices for energy and primary resources and accumulation of sovereign debt in many big countries.

"All these structural disbalances negatively impact the dynamics of growth of our economies. Under these conditions, BRICS countries will use more actively their own resources and internal reserves. Russia proposed to more closely coordinate macro-economic policies of BRICS countries. Partner countries also supported the proposal on increasing the volume of trade and exchange of investments, which is reflected in the strategy of multilateral economic partnership of the BRICS-2020 that we all approved," V. Putin added.