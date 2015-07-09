BRICS leaders confirm need for multilateral approaches to global challenges - declaration

UFA. KAZINFORM - BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) think it necessary to strengthen multilateral approaches to global affairs, says the final declaration of the BRICS summit that ended its work in the Russian city of Ufa on Thursday.

"We affirmed the need for comprehensive, transparent and efficient multilateral approaches to addressing global challenges, and in this regard underscored the central role of the United Nations in the ongoing efforts to find common solutions to such challenges," the BRICS leaders said in the declaration. "We expressed our intention to contribute to safeguarding a fair and equitable international order based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to fully avail ourselves of the potential of the Organization as a forum for an open and honest debate as well as coordination of global politics in order to prevent war and conflicts and promote progress and development of humankind."

"We recall the 2005 World Summit Outcome Document and reaffirm the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council with a view to making it more representative and efficient so that it could better respond to global challenges. China and Russia reiterate the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs and support their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN," the declaration reads, Kazinform refers to TASS.