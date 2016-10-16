BRICS leaders officially start summit in India's Goa

BAKU. KAZINFORM The eighth BRICS summit officially kicks off in India's Goa, where five leaders of the group's member states are supposed to adopt a cooperation plan for the near future, Sputnik reported.

The official summit welcoming ceremony has started, bringing together leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

They will hold a restricted session meeting and a plenary session. BRICS Goa declaration and the near-term cooperation plan will be announced afterward.

In the afternoon, BRICS leaders will meet with BIMSTEC group (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) made up of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.



Source: Trend