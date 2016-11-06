Bridge reconstruction to lessen traffic load in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A reconstructed bridge in Kapal Batyr Street has been put into service in Shymkent this weekend. Akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev attended the unveiling ceremony.

At the ceremony, governor Tuimebayev congratulated those present on the completion of the large-scale reconstruction of the bridge over a railway line, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the South Kazakhstan regional administration.



"In accordance with the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev Shymkent is turning into the third largest city in Kazakhstan. To become a megapolis, the city has to meet certain criteria. In order for that to happen we do a lot of work. The bridge that has been commissioned today illustrates that. We improve the living conditions for residents of the city and make their life safer. There are plans to build junctions in several districts of the city in order to lessen traffic load," he said.



Built back in 1960, the bridge had to be widened from 9m to 21m in order to cope with present-day traffic load in Shymkent.