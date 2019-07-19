Bright musical youth of Kazakhstan to perform at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the Year of Youth, a series of exciting concerts Music Holidays at the Astana Opera will traditionally be offered to the residents and guests of the capital. On July 26 and August 9, talented Kazakh students of leading Kazakhstani and foreign creative universities will perform at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall, Astana Opera informs on its website.

All the young performers are already accomplished artists, winners of highly reputed international competitions, students of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna, the Hochschule für Musik und Theatre Hamburg, the Moscow State Institute of Music named after A.G.Schnittke, Mozarteum University Salzburg, Austria, the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, China, and others.





Trumpeter Zhassulan Abdykalykov and baritone Azat Malik became a special pride of the Kazakhstani classical music scene. Thus, Zhassulan Abdykalykov recently became one of the laureates of the prestigious Moscow 16th International Tchaikovsky Competition in the «Brass Wind Instruments» category. Azat Malik brings fame to Kazakh musical art in Hungary, where he is a Soloist of the Hungarian State Opera House, and a Master’s degree student of the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music.

On July 26, international competitions winners Azat Malik (baritone, Hungary), Zhassulan Abdykalykov (trumpet, Germany), Roza Kadyrova (viola, Austria), Doskhan Zheksembay (bass trombone), Ayazhan Ussembayeva (accordion, Moscow), Zhanyl Rakhimbekova (piano, Astana Opera), and also a chamber ensemble consisting of: Diana Ablayeva (violin) and Sabina Baizuldinova (piano, Kazakh National University of Arts) will take part in the musical evening.





The concert will feature the Kazakh folk song Ak Kurai, arranged by a Kazakh classical composer Gaziza Zhubanova, as well as vocal and instrumental works by Verdi, Giordano, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Brandt, Clarke, Crespo, Kusyakov, and Beethoven.

On August 9, international competitions winners Temirlan Beissembay (piano, Austria), Talgar Tolkynuly (cello, China), Assemgul Syzdykova, Elnura Ruslanbekkyzy (violins), Zhannet Tuyakova (flute), Tomiris Ali (piano), Doskhan Zheksembay (bass trombone), as well as a Chamber Choir under the leadership of Choirmaster Akbope Adilkhan (Moscow) will present their art to the audience.





The rich program includes instrumental works by Liszt, Brahms, Karg-Elert, Schumann, Kreisler, Sibelius, Paradis, and also Schnittke’s Suite in the Old Style, arranged for Chamber Choir by Ekimov.





The concerts will begin at 19.00.