Bright 'X' sign removed from former Twitter headquarters following complaints

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A brightly illuminated 'X' sign was removed Monday morning from the former Twitter headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco, days after it was installed, Kazinform learned from Anadolu Agency.

Workers were spotted taking the sign down after San Francisco city officials received several complaints from people living in the neighborhood, according to multiple reports.

Several outlets reported that the giant X sign was unauthorized and a building permit was required in order to ensure the sign's structural integrity and safe installation.

The company, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk and has been rebranded as X, also changed its logo to an «X» from the iconic and beloved blue bird.

«If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow,» said Musk, who last year bought the social media platform for $44 billion, which was followed by a plunge in its value, with advertisers fleeing and users complaining of controversial changes.​​​​​​​