Bring the Happy in Almaty invites to share stories

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Bring the Happy, a project of Invisible Flock, a UK interactive art-studio known for their creative works and cutting-edge technology, invites all to share stories and places in Almaty reminding of the happiest moments of their lives.

From 27 April to 25 May, you are invited to put your happy places on the interactive map of the city in the MEGA Park Trade Center and share your stories behind them to inspire Invisible Flock, the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reads.



The best stories will be turned into a theatrical production by Invisible Flock which will be presented to a public on 1, 2 and 3 June at the MEGA Park Trade Center in Almaty. Tickets to the performance can be purchased online. The performance will be in English with Russian subtitles.



Details also at