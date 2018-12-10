Britain free to unilaterally revoke Article 50, halt Brexit - European Court of Justice

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - "The United Kingdom is free to revoke unilaterally the notification of its intention to withdraw from the EU (European Union)," the European Court of Justice said in its judgment Monday, Xinhua reports.

"Such a revocation, decided in accordance with its own national constitutional requirements, would have the effect that the United Kingdom remains in the EU under terms that are unchanged as regards its status as a member state," said the judgement published on the website of the court.

The ruling, brought by a group of Scottish politicians, will provide a boost to campaigners for a second referendum in Britain, who want to put a stop to Brexit, according to Politico.

Explaining its ruling, the court said "that possibility (revoking unilaterally) exists for as long as a withdrawal agreement concluded between the EU and that member state has not entered into force or, if no such agreement has been concluded, for as long as the two-year period from the date of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU, and any possible extension, has not expired."

Meanwhile, the judgement noted that "the revocation must be decided following a democratic process in accordance with national constitutional requirements. This unequivocal and unconditional decision must be communicated in writing to the European Council."

"Such a revocation confirms the EU membership of the member state concerned under terms that are unchanged as regards its status as a member state and brings the withdrawal procedure to an end," said the judgement.

The court's ruling comes on the eve of a House of Commons vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, which some European media expect would be voted down in the House of Commons.