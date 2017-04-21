Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 91st birthday

LONDON. KAZINFORM Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 91st birthday on Friday, an occasion that was marked by ceremonial gun salutes and Buckingham Palace releasing a photograph of her as a baby, Kazinform has learned from EFE .

An image posted on Twitter by the Palace _ the official London residence of the monarch _ showed the Queen as a baby being held in the arms of her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, under the gaze of her father, King George VI, at her christening, one month after she was born.