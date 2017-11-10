EN
    21:45, 10 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Britain should make clarifications on three key issues within two weeks

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Britain should make its clarifications on three key issues -- financial settlement, Irish border, and citizens' rights-- within two weeks, the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters Friday, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua .

    "Only sincere results in three major fields will trigger the second phase of negotiations," he reaffirmed in a joint press conference concluding the sixth round talks with his British counterpart David Davis.

    "Now is the time for both sides to seek solutions and take flexible and constructive approach," Davis responded.

     

