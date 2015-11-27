British Airways celebrates new 787-9 Dreamliner with Hollywood Event & Photoshoot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abu Dhabi becomes British Airways' second 787-9 Dreamliner destination after the airline debuted the futuristic new aircraft on its Delhi route in October.

To mark the launch of British Airways' Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its daily London-Abu Dhabi-Muscat service on 6 November 2015, Hollywood star and Australian Margot Robbie attended an exclusive VIP party on Zaya Nurai Island just off the coast Abu Dhabi along with British chart star Jessie J and fellow Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and VIP guests.

Margot Robbie also displayed vintage glamour in an exclusive photoshoot. Robbie glows in a beautiful gown from Burberry's Prorsum collection amid the drifting, orange-hued dunes of the enchanting Liwa desert in Rub Al Khali (the Empty Quarter). British Airways pilots - many of whom operated the inaugural 787-9 Dreamliner flight from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi International Airport and Muscat International Airport - accompanied Margot at the event.

British Airways will add the 787-9 Dreamliner - which is poised to become the mainstay of the airline's fleet - on several more destinations including Kuala Lumpur, Austin and the airline's upcoming new route San Jose, California, next year.

The 787-9 features four cabins: World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), Club World (business class), and the new First cabin - which was created specifically for the aircraft. The new First suites were designed based on feedback from First customers to ensure comfort was at the heart of the experience.