    14:10, 27 November 2015 | GMT +6

    British Airways celebrates new 787-9 Dreamliner with Hollywood Event & Photoshoot

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abu Dhabi becomes British Airways' second 787-9 Dreamliner destination after the airline debuted the futuristic new aircraft on its Delhi route in October.

    To mark the launch of British Airways' Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its daily London-Abu Dhabi-Muscat service on 6 November 2015, Hollywood star and Australian Margot Robbie attended an exclusive VIP party on Zaya Nurai Island just off the coast Abu Dhabi along with British chart star Jessie J and fellow Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and VIP guests.

    Margot Robbie also displayed vintage glamour in an exclusive photoshoot. Robbie glows in a beautiful gown from Burberry's Prorsum collection amid the drifting, orange-hued dunes of the enchanting Liwa desert in Rub Al Khali (the Empty Quarter). British Airways pilots - many of whom operated the inaugural 787-9 Dreamliner flight from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi International Airport and Muscat International Airport - accompanied Margot at the event.

    British Airways will add the 787-9 Dreamliner - which is poised to become the mainstay of the airline's fleet - on several more destinations including Kuala Lumpur, Austin and the airline's upcoming new route San Jose, California, next year.

    The 787-9 features four cabins: World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), Club World (business class), and the new First cabin - which was created specifically for the aircraft. The new First suites were designed based on feedback from First customers to ensure comfort was at the heart of the experience.

    British Airways flies to 188 destinations, 9 destinations in the UK, 97 in Europe and 82 in the rest of the world. British Airways offers an extensive range of carefully selected hotels, car hire and experiences in a wide range of worldwide destinations available to book with flights from ba.com/holidays. The airline is one of the world's largest international airlines carrying approximately 40 million passengers around the world every year. The airline offers a choice of four cabins on the majority of its long-haul services. The airline is investing in new aircraft, new cabins, new technology and new routes. British Airways operates the majority of flights from Terminal 5, its home at London Heathrow. This terminal is capable of handling 30 million customers a year and is the size of 50 football pitches. British Airways' home Terminal 5 has been recognised as the world's best terminal for the fourth consecutive year in the Skytrax awards.

