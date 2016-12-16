EN
    10:33, 16 December 2016 | GMT +6

    British Ambassador Carolyn Browne congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr Carolyn Browne has extended her congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan in a video shared by the British Embassy in Astana.

    The video appeared on its official Facebook page.

    "May I wish congratulations to all the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Independence! I wish a wonderful, bright and prosperous future for you all in the next 25 years!" Dr. Browne says in the video.

    Kazakhstan and the UK 25 Years of Independence Independence day Top Story
