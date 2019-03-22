British Ambassador congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Michael Gifford, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Kazakhstan, extended his greetings on Nauryz Holiday. https://www.facebook.com/BritishEmbassyKazakhstan/videos/324404165101486/

"Dear friends! Have a happy Nauryz! It is a great pleasure to congratulate you on the beginning of the year and on the day that marks the beginning of spring. On behalf of the Embassy and the people of Great Britain, I would like to wish all Kazakhstanis prosperity, happiness, and joy! Wishing you prosperity! May this year be a happiest joyful and successful for you! Have a very happy Nauryz!" the diplomat said on Facebook.