British Ambassador: Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum is a priceless masterpiece of Central Asia

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev has met today with British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Michael John Gifford, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed cooperation in tourism and industry sectors, local administration says.



The British diplomat was familiarized with the region's development plan.



During the meeting Umirzak Shukeyev said that Turkestan region was established on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"The ancient capital of Kazakhstan - Turkestan - is both a spiritual centre of our region and a sacred place for the entire Turkic world. The pearl of the Great Silk Road - Turkestan - is located along the Western Europe-Western China international transit corridor and the railroad that connects Kazakhstan with Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries. All of this creates opportunities for a strong socio-economic development of the region. We plan to build a new airport here," said Shukeyev.



The Governor also noted investment attractiveness of the region and added that favorable conditions were created for foreign investors.

In turn, Michael Gifford highlighted historical value of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum.



"Yasawi Mausoleum is one of invaluable masterpieces of Central Asia inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This makes it attractive for foreign tourists. Our tourist companies are ready for cooperation. Moreover, we are ready to sign an agreement on implementation of the latest British technologies in agriculture," said the Ambassador.



Upon completion of the meeting, Umirzak Shukeyev congratulated the foreign diplomat on his first visit to Turkestan.