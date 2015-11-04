British companies are welcomed in Kazakhstan - President

LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Great Britain David Cameron took part in the opening of the 2nd session of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Taking the floor, the Kazakh President told about the history of establishment of the independent Kazakhstan and its current economic policy conducted.

Thus, Nursultan Nazarbayev drew the participants' attention to the fact that the length of the borders and vast territory allow Kazakhstan to perform a strategic transport-logistics function on the Eurasian space.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is a homeland for more than 100 ethnic groups. Over the years of independence, these ethnic groups have enjoyed equal rights and opportunities, which in turn ensured stability in the country.

The Head of State touched upon also the issues of economic development since 1991.

According to him, per capita GDP has risen from 700 U.S. dollars to 13,000 U.S. dollars. "It's a colossal success," Nazarbayev said.

"In 90s the country managed to conduct an unprecedentedly large-scale and fast privatization of economy. But a new stage of economic development starts now," he said.

"We have elaborated and adopted Five Institutional Reforms and 100 Specific Steps Plan to overcome the financial crisis," added the President.

N.Nazarbayev highly appraised the agreement on participation of Great Britain on EXPO-2017 in Astana signed today.

"To my mind, participation of British companies in this project will be important," he noted.

In addition, the President expanded on the measures taken by Kazakhstan to raise its investment attractiveness and to implement its industrialization program. The Head of State informed also British companies of Kazakhstan's engagement in New Silk Road project.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Leader invited British companies to implement joint projects.

"We do not ask anything from London. We are just calling you to come to Kazakhstan and earn money together with us," the President said.