British Council backs 8 creative economy development projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The British Council finances eight projects on the development of creative economy in Kazakhstan, Deputy Director, British Council Kazakhstan, Rowan Kennedy told the II Creative Central Asia Forum underway in Astana.

"Since the last forum we have cemented our ties. The British Council is backing eight joint projects in Kazakhstan so far. Kazakhstan and Great Britain cooperate to develop creative economy at the ground of Kazakhstan's universities," Rowan Kennedy said.



He also stressed that the projects vary but all are purposed to develop creative economy at Kazakhstan's higher educational establishments. He explained that it could be trainings, introduction of new academic programmes, etc.

He also added that last year Kazakhstan conducted a special research in the sphere of creative economy. It shows the size of creative economy in Kazakhstan in several large cities.



"We have arrived at the common conclusion that it is necessary to develop creative economy in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. As a result, Central Asia and Great Britain will achieve many things and we will collaborate to have creative economy developed," he resumed.