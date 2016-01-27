EN
    00:01, 27 January 2016 | GMT +6

    British diplomat shares beauty of Kazakhstan&#39;s nature in her photos (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Enjoy these wonderful photos, posted by the British Embassy in Kazakhstan on their Facebook account.

    "Kazakhstan and the UK have much in common. The love of nature and passion for horses present only two examples of our similarities. In support of this statement, British diplomats visited the Nurly village in Almaty region and got acquainted with the beauty of Kazakhstan's nature," the post reads.
    Pictures were taken by Sara Pickering, Deputy Head of Mission.
