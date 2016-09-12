British diplomats cook baursaks on Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In advance of Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) holiday, British diplomats decided to learn cooking one of the traditional Kazakh dishes. British Embassy in Kazakhstan representatives took a little culinary lesson from the local staff and prepared delicious baursaks.

The national delicacy prepared by diplomats from Great Britain has become a symbol of gratitude and respect to the culture and traditions of people of Kazakhstan, the British Embassy informed via Facebook.

The British Embassy in Kazakhstan congratulates all people of Kazakhstan on Qurban Ait holiday and wishes harmony, sumptuous table and goodness to every home!

Qurban Ait kabyl bolsyn!

Baursak is a delicious puffy fried bread prepared on special occasions.