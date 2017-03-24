EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:37, 24 March 2017 | GMT +6

    British expert: Kazakhstan is on right track

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is on the right track, a Founder Trustee of the British-Kazakh Society Rupert Goodman says.

    "Human capital is obviously the key to any country's development. Kazakhstan is on the right track and investing in education forwarding students to various countries' universities. And that enriches the state's intellectual capital; in future people will gain high-quality development. Kazakhstan will have a powerful potential which will contribute to great changes" Rupert Goodman said when commenting on Kazakhstan President's Address to the Nation "3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competetiveness".

    Modernization 3.0 Responses to President's Message
