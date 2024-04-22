British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Lord David Cameron will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on April 22-23, 2024 at the invitation of t Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Kabar reports.

During the visit, the foreign ministers of the two countries will hold talks on the prospects of Kyrgyz-British bilateral partnership.

Lord Cameron is expected to meet with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov.