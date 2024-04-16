EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:17, 16 April 2024 | GMT +6

    British households throw away some 1.7B pieces of plastic every week: Report

    pollution
    Photo: Pixabay

    Households in Britain throw away some 1.7 billion pieces of plastic every week, according to a new report by the UK’s Big Plastic Count initiative, Anadolu reports. 

    According to the report, only 17% of the country’s plastic waste is recycled while 58% is incinerated, 14% exported, and 11% landfilled.

    Stressing that incineration releases toxic gases that pollute the air and worsen climate change, the report said that this state of affairs doesn’t match the government’s own commitment to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

    “What's worse, 18 new incinerators are being built in the UK – from Glasgow to the Isle of Wight,” it said.

    It added that the country’s recycling systems can’t cope with the sheer amount of plastic waste.

    It warned: “What’s more, the recycling process releases microplastics into our air and water – worsening the very issue it’s designed to solve.”

    Against this background, the companies and government should take action to cut plastic production at least 75% by 2040, it urged.

    Tags:
    World News Europe
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!