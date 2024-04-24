British investments in Kazakh economy total $17bn in 20 years – Nurtleu

Last year, the amount of investments from the UK in the Kazakh economy rose 20% to 795 million US dollars, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Nurtleu, the trade and economic and investment ties are at the heart of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK.

Alongside the attraction of advanced technologies to our country, the promotion of research potential was discussed. Last year, the bilateral trade turnover stood at 1.2 billion US dollars. In 20 years, the amount of direct investments from Great Britain has reached 17 billion US dollars. Last year, the amount of investments from the UK in the Kazakh economy rose 20% to 795 million US dollars, said the Kazakh foreign minister during his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Camero.

He went on to add that around 600 enterprises created with the involvement of British capital, including Shell, RioTinto, Ernst and Young, AstraZeneca and others make their contribution to the development of the country.

During the talks, the role of Great Britain in the recent Air Astana IPO and the creation of the Astana International Financial Center was stressed. Taking into account the recent adoption of the Roadmap on Critical Minerals in London, the possibilities of realizing advanced projects in the fields of critical raw materials, development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor and green energy were considered, said Nurtleu.

The sides also agreed to work jointly on combating global challenges, including the fight against climate change, environmental protection and effective use of water resources.