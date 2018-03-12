British investors interested in constructing gas pipeline to Astana: Kazakh FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British investors became interested in the construction of a gas pipeline to Astana, Kazinform correspondent cites the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will help attract investors to the project of a new gas pipeline that will connect gas supply to a number of industrial centres and the Kazakh capital. We have already received specific proposals from British investors," the minister wrote in a policy article published today in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

Kairat Abdrakhmanov underscored that the major challenges of infrastructural projects in Kazakhstan are attributable to great distances. Therefore, they require explicit engineering calculations and international co-investment.

"Meanwhile, the transition of the municipal, industrial and private sectors to natural gas will contribute to improving energy efficiency and resilience to climate change, which is instrumental in our cooperation with a number of international financial institutions," he wrote.

The minister recalled that Kazakhstan signed the Paris climate agreement. "The use of natural gas on such a massive scale will be the country's particular contribution to the compliance with the terms of such a vital international agreement. I am sure that the residents of Astana, Karaganda, Temirtau, and Zhezkazgan were the first to joyfully hail the initiative of the Head of State," the Foreign Minister said.

Presenting Five Social Initiatives at the joint session of the Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament earlier, President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the decision to bring the natural gas pipeline from Kyzylorda region to Astana.