British investors keen on development of Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Issues of trade-economic cooperation and investment opportunities were discussed at the Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum 2019 organized by FT Live Events.

More than 400 delegates, corporate investors from Great Britain and other countries participated in the event.

A delegation of Turkestan region which included the chiefs of Turkistan Invest company, Turkistan SEZ and Turkistan Industrial Zone was headed by Deputy Governor of the region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev.

The delegation held more than 25 meetings with the leading corporate investors in agro-industrial sector, construction, tourism and renewable energy sources.

Turkistan SEZ was awarded the Global Free Zones of the Year 2019 prize as the best special economic zone.

Besides, the delegation and Financial Times agreed on further development of cooperation and implementation of a number projects in the region.