EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:53, 18 July 2019 | GMT +6

    British investors to build modern commercial dairy farm in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A modern commercial dairy farm will be built in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture.

    Vice Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov had a meeting with Amin Ajami, Director for Investments of United Green, Great Britain’s privately owned strategic investment group.


    The meeting discussed the programmes launched by the Kazakh Ministry to develop dairy sector of the country and the opportunities of establishment of a modern commercial dairy farm.

    The goal of the project is to establish an export-oriented dairy production in the country.


    The implementation of the project will let increase labour productivity in the sector and create conditions for a competitive development of dairy farming.


    Tags:
    Investment projects Agro-industrial complex development Kazakhstan and the UK Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!