British journalist admires nature and sights of Kazakhstan

British newspaper Telegraph has posted an article by Caroline Eden, in which the author explains why foreigners should be interested in visiting our country.

The author questions what Kazakhstan can offer to foreign tourists today?





The first reason is to see Tamgaly Tas (“written rocks or stones with signs”), found in 170 kilometers to the north-west from Almaty, on the right bank of the Ili River. The images in the Tamgaly Tas represent a Buddhist sanctuary in the open air.







The second reason is Shymbulak Ski Resort, which is a 30-minute drive from Almaty city centre, that is quite ideal for a quick ski session. “It’s the most advanced ski resort in Central Asia so you can expect mod-cons like wi-fi and cafes, “ the author says.



The third reason is the opportunity to have a 10-day trip in search for Himalayan Snowcock together with an ornithologist. The cost of the tour is £2,195, including flights.





The fourth reason is Charyn Canyon on the Sharyn River in Kazakhstan, 200 kilometres east of Almaty, close to the Chinese border. The author calls Charyn Canyon ‘an enormous and Instagrammable answer of Kazakhstan to the Grand Canyon’.



‘Eccentric small museums’ can be one more reason to come to Kazakhstan. The author offers to visit “a sweet wooden house” , the building of the Folk Musical Instruments of Kazakhstan Museum, located in Panfilov Park of Almaty.

For those who love horsemeat, the author offers to visit Almaty’s Green Market





Nur Astana Mosque crowned with four minarets, each of 62 m height is one more attractive site for Astana visitors.





Lake Kaindy which means “birch tree lake”. Hidden in Tien Shan Mountains, the lake was created as a result of an enormous limestone landslide, triggered by the 1911 Kebin earthquake. The lake is famous for its unique picturesque landscape.



Bayterek monument in Astana is the ninth reason why you should visit Kazakhstan. ‘Crowned with a golden egg’, this 97m tall tower in the heart of Astana is one of Kazakhstan’s symbols.





And the tenth reason is Baikonur Cosmodrome. “It’s not easy to witness rockets blasting off from the place where Yuri Gagarin made history but some tours are available to the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the very rich people,” the author writes.