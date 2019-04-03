British journalists invited to Eurasian Media Forum

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Frontline Club, one of the most popular press clubs among the British media, hosted a briefing for journalists on the upcoming Eurasian Media Forum. The event was organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, with the support of the Eurasian Media Forum (EAMF) International Foundation, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London says.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov, member of the Board of Trustees of the EAMF International Foundation Ruslan Zhemkov, Global Director at Bloomberg Todd Baer, and the Regional Director of the EAMF International Foundation Sue Phillips were the speakers at the briefing.

The event was attended by representatives of such major British and international media as BBC, Bloomberg, CGTN, Financial Times, The Economist, and Thomson Reuters. Representatives of the diplomatic corps, British businesses and influential think tanks were also among the guests.

Ambassador Idrissov briefed those present on the historic political changes that have taken place in Kazakhstan, with regard to the entry into office of the new President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He emphasised Kazakhstan's commitment to the political and economic course set out by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbassy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev.





The Kazakh diplomat thanked the UK for the support it has been providing to Kazakhstan throughout its development as a modern, prosperous state, and expressed hope for the further strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Mr. Zhemkov presented the main advantages of the Eurasian Media Forum as a discussion platform, which brings together leading world politicians, economists, political scientists and, critically, the media to discuss the most pressing issues on the international agenda. The forum is also an effective tool for exchanging experience and training in journalism, as it holds training seminars and master classes from world-class experts.





Mr. Zhemkov encouraged the British media to take part in the XVI Eurasian Media Forum, which is scheduled for 22-24 May 2019 in Almaty.

The guests of the event, including the media and British political and business establishment, praised the work of the annual forum and expressed interest in participating, also proposing a number of topics for discussions, seminars, master classes, and potential speakers and moderators of the event.





Initially specialised in military journalism, The Frontline Club today aims to champion independent journalism, provide an effective platform from which to support diversity and professionalism in the media, promote safe practice, and encourage both freedom of the press and freedom of expression worldwide.