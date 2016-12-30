British media name Golovkin one of «blockbuster year» stars

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous British newspaper Mirror named Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) one of the key figures in boxing in 2016.

The article reviews the passing year by month. And aсcording to it, one of the most important events of 2016 was the Golovkin vs. Kell Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) fight, reports Sports.kz.

Mirror says that Brook was "desperate for a challenge", therefore Brit jumped to middleweight where he faced TrippleG, a famous KO king.

The other two stars of Mirrors' "blockbuster year" are also British Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams.