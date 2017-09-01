EN
    14:28, 01 September 2017 | GMT +6

    British minister visits Khazret Sultan mosque in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, Sir Alan Duncan, has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform reports.

    "Behind me is the magnificent Khazret Sultan Mosque. It is one of the great landmarks of Astana, which I've been privileged to see today. But the first of September is also a very very significant day in the Islamic calendar. So, standing here in front of the mosque I'd like to extend my very best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Kurban Eid. Құрбан айт құтты болсын [Eid al-Adha congratulation in Kazakh]!", British Embassy in Kazakhstan posted a video on Facebook .

    Astana Video Religion Kazakhstan and the UK
