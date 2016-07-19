EN
    10:30, 19 July 2016 | GMT +6

    British parliament authorizes modernization of country's nuclear deterrent

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - British parliament voted on Monday to overhaul the country's nuclear deterrent.

    The government's plans to build four new nuclear submarines fitted out with Trident missile systems received 355 votes, with 117 MPs voting against them.

    The Tridents are three-stage solid-fuel submarine-based ballistic missiles manufactured in the U.S. While purchasing them from Washington, the British install their own warheads on them.

    Source: TASS

