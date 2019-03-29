British parliament to hold vote on withdrawal deal on Friday

LONDON. KAZINFORM British lawmakers will hold a vote on the withdrawal agreement on Friday in a fresh effort to break the current Brexit deadlock, Xinhua reports.

The British House of Commons will hold the vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, which has been voted down twice by the parliament since January.

The decision was made after the British government is seeking to hold the vote on Brexit deal on Friday following a debate on Thursday in the parliament.

The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said Thursday in the parliament that the motion is "new and substantially" different while he was clearing the motion for debate and vote on Friday.

The vote will take place at a time when the British businesses are increasingly angry over the stalled Brexit process.

Bercow said the proposed motion for a debate in the House of Commons complied with parliamentary rules that meant the prime minister's Brexit deal could not return to the commons unchanged.

He said the government's motion complies with a convention that motions that are the same or substantially the same must not be put to the house more than once in a parliamentary session.

"In short, the motion is new, and substantially different" he said.



