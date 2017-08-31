EN
    21:32, 31 August 2017 | GMT +6

    British premier calls for stronger defense cooperation with Japan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The prime minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday visited the Japanese naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, in what she described as a sign of the growing cooperation in defense between the two countries, EFE reports.

    "We (Japan and the United Kingdom) have a long history of cooperation in this area. My visit today is a sign of the growing cooperation and partnership that we have on defense matters," said Theresa May, aboard Izumo, the largest helicopter destroyer in the Japan Self Defense Forces.

