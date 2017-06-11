EN
    13:09, 11 June 2017 | GMT +6

    British pro boxer on GGG vs Canelo winner

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Anthony Fowler who made his professional debut in May has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) vs Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) fight, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    "@canelo points win for me over @gggboxing the biggest fight in boxing #canelo #ggg #boxingheads #TeamMachine," Folwer captioned the snap of Canelo and GGG on Instagram.

    The Golovkin vs Canelo showdown is scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
