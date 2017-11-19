British rider Daniel Hegarty dies after crash at Macau GP

BEIJING. KAZINFORM British rider Daniel Hegarty on Saturday was killed in a crash at the Macau GP, held in Macau, one of China's Special Administrative Regions, EFE reports.

Top Gun Racing's rider Hegarty crashed at Fisherman's Bend, sustaining serious injuries as he hit the barriers after losing his helmet.

"The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel," the organizers said in a statement.

The statement added that Hegarty died while he was being transferred to hospital.

This is the second deadly accident at the Macau GP since 2012 after Luis Carreira of Portugal died on the same turn.

The Macau GP is the only track that features motorcycle and car races on the same urban circuit.

Hegarty became the 16th rider to die on the circuit during its 63-year history.