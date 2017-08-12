British rider Ed Clancy wins Astana EXPO 2017 International Criterium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British rider Ed Clancy has been crowned as the winner of the professional bicycle road race Astana EXPO 2017 International Criterium in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform reports.

Coming in second was Italian rider Nicolas Marini. Aussie Scott Sunderland settled for the third place.



20 teams from 15 countries, including World Tour professional teams, continental teams and national teams, competed in the race. Some of the teams had Grand Tour winners and Olympic medalists onboard. Tour de France winner Chris Froome from Team Sky, his teammate Mikel Landa and Astana Pro Team rider Fabio Aru headlined the event.

Participants did 30-35 laps, 1.6km each, around the Baiterek monument along Turkestan, Dostyk, Akmeshit and Kunayev streets.



Mind you, world stars of cycling stopped in Astana for one day only and will leave the capital city of Kazakhstan tomorrow to return to their trainings.





















Photos by Sports Technologies of Kazakhstan LLP