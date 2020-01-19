British royal family allows Harry, Meghan to step back from royal duties

LONDON. KAZINFORM The British royal family has agreed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are no longer working members of the royal family, Xinhua reports.

The Queen and Buckingham Palace issued statements Saturday evening, following talks between senior members of the royal family to discuss new roles for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple said earlier this month they wanted to step back as senior royals.

As agreed in this new arrangement which will take effect in the spring of 2020, Harry and Meghan will not use their royal titles and are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments, said the Buckingham Palace statement.

Meanwhile they will no longer receive public funds for royal duties, and can no longer formally represent the Queen, it added.

According to the arrangement, Prince Harry and Meghan will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations, and they «have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.»

In a personal statement, the Queen said she supports her grandson's wish for a more independent life.

«Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,» she said, «It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.»

Harry and Meghan published a statement last week saying that they intend to «step back» as senior royals, spending time in North America and being financially independent.