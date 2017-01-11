British war correspondent dies aged 105

LONDON. KAZINFORM Veteran British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland, has died in Hong Kong at the age of 105, BBC reported.

Clare Hollingworth was born in Leicester in 1911. She was the first to report about the invasion that triggered the outbreak of World War Two. Later she reported from Vietnam, Algeria and the Middle East.



It was she who spotted German forces amassed on the Polish border while travelling from Poland to Germany in 1939.



The Daily Telegraph headline read: "1,000 tanks massed on Polish border. Ten divisions reported ready for swift strike" - but it did not carry her byline, a common practice for newspapers at the time.



