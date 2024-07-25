Britons plan to introduce digital IDs. Activists oppose

The Digital Information and Smart Data Bill, proposed by the ruling Labour Party and presented by Charles III during the recent King's speech, suggests creating a unified digital authorization system in the UK, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

With personal digital IDs, people will be able to access government portals more quickly and verify their rights to work in the UK, rent housing, purchase tobacco and alcohol, pay bills, vote, and make medical appointments.

The bill also plans to create a public register of digital ID providers who have undergone strict checks and received a “trust mark.” This mark will ensure that companies commit to maintaining client confidentiality.

According to government representatives, having a digital ID will be optional, and people can continue using traditional paper documents.

A similar system has been in place in Estonia for 20 years and, according to local authorities, allows residents to save about five days a year on bureaucratic procedures.

Secretary of State for science, innovation and technology Peter Kyle emphasised the benefits, stating: “Digital identity services save time and increase security, making it easier to open bank accounts, find jobs, rent flats, and much more. Our legislation ensures people can trust these services, as certified providers receive a trust mark.”

According to Tech UK, the introduction of digital IDs in the UK will not only help people save time but also bring an additional £800 million to the country's economy annually.

However, privacy advocates remain sceptical of this initiative and demand that the right to opt-out of a digital ID be legally enshrined.

Former Conservative chairman Sir Jake Berry called digital IDs “a creepy state plan to track you from the cradle to the grave.”