Broner called Golovkin-Brook fight stupidity

American boxer Adrien Broner shared his opinion about the Golovkin-Brook fight, Sports.kz informs.

"It's stupid. Kell Brook is a welterweight. I think it's stupid when I look at him. But if Kell Brook feels that he is ready for this fight I just hope he is not going to be seriously injured in this fight. Let's hope that he can do well," Broner said answering a question of an Esnersreporting correspondent.