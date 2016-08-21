EN
    13:25, 21 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Broner called Golovkin-Brook fight stupidity

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American boxer Adrien Broner shared his opinion about the Golovkin-Brook fight, Sports.kz informs.

    "It's stupid. Kell Brook is a welterweight. I think it's stupid when I look at him. But if Kell Brook feels that he is ready for this fight I just hope he is not going to be seriously injured in this fight. Let's hope that he can do well," Broner said answering a question of an Esnersreporting correspondent.

     

     

