Bronze earrings and silver buckles found at royal burial mound in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Excavations at the royal burial mound have started in Astana under the Rukhani Janghyru program at the initiative of the Astana administration.



The burial mound bears evidences of the Saka tribes' presence in the territory of the contemporary megacity, the Astana culture and sport department reports.



The research is coordinated by the Astana culture and sport department.



The Yessil archeological expedition of the Eurasian National University started archeological excavations two weeks ago. The Islamic burial rites attest to the fact that graves being explored are dated back to the XV-XVI centuries. Jewelries, namely bronze earrings and silver buckles, were found in two out of seven graves unearthed so far.











The 4-meter high burial mound is located in Kuigen Zhar gorge.