    12:00, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Brook to retain IBF title in case of losing to Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook will retain his title even in case of losing to Gennady Golovkin on September 10, Sports.kz informs.

    "We have not received the official request for the Golovkin-Brook fight. Accordingly, we have not approved it yet. If this fight takes place as planned it means Brook is going to fight in heavier weight class. Thus, his IBF title is not at stake, he will retain it. If he beats Golovkin he will have 10 days to decide what titles he wants to have, because he cannot have titles in different weight classes at the same time," head of the IBF Lindsey Tucker said to World Boxing News.

     

     

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
