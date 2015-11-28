Bruno Jardin appointed new Managing Director at NCOC N.V.

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The shareholders of the North Caspian Operating Company N.V. (NCOC NV) operating in the Kashagan oil field in Atyrau region unanimously backed the candidacy of Bruno Jardin for the company's Managing Director post, Kazinform reports.

“Bruno Jardin got a unanimous support of the consortium shareholders for the appointment as the head of the North Caspian project operating company. Contracting companies believe that the current operations on the project are implemented as per the schedule and significantly contribute to the development of Kazakhstan economy. Jardin is the ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Joint Interest and Lead Country Manager . Mr. Jardin has extensive international senior management experience with more than 30 years of managing major petroleum operations for ExxonMobil ,” the company’s press service says.

As earlier reported, Ste phane de Mahieu stepped down from the Managing Director post at NCOC NV after working for the Kashagan project since 1 May 2014.

“During his successful tenure as MD of NCOC, Mr. de Mahieu has driven and overseen the reorganization of the North Caspian Project’s operating model, resulting in the establishment of NCOC N.V. as the single consolidated Operator in June 2015. He has also been instrumental in launching the pipeline rehabilitation and the Finish, Improve, Maintain, Prepare and Restart projects, aimed at ensuring that the Venture’s offshore and onshore facilities will be ready to resume production as soon as the pipelines rehabilitation project has been completed. The Contracting Companies are of the view that the Kashagan Project is firmly on track and will make a significant additional contribution to the Kazakhstan economy,” an official statement reads," a press release reads.