EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:02, 23 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Brussels airport attackers identified as El Bakraoui brothers

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brothers Khalid and Brahim el Bakraoui were identified among the suspected suicide bombers responsible for the Zaventem Airport explosion, RTFB reports.

    "According to our police source, we're talking about the El Bakraoui brothers," the report said.

    The El Bakraoui brothers are well-known to the police for their terrorist activities.

    On Tuesday, at least 34 people were killed and some 230 injured in two bomb blasts in the Brussels Zaventem airport and an explosion in the city's metro.

    The notorious Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

    For more information go to Sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Incidents World News Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!