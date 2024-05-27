Brussels hosts European Mongolian Wrestling Championship

The European Mongolian Wrestling Championship among the Mongols living in Europe was organized in Brussels today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The tournament was attended by 60 participants representing different EU countries, including Germany, Czech Republic, Sweden, France, Belgium, etc.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Ambassadors of Central Asian countries, including representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium, were invited to the event as guests.

Along with this, the Association of Mongols Living in Europe, together with the Embassy of Mongolia in Brussels, held several cultural events during the tournament.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Otgonbayar Purevbayar, who came from the Czech Republic, became the champion.