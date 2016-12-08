Brussels marks 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium held a reception on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports from Brussels.

Attending the reception were European parliamentarians, representatives of the European Commission, NATO, heads of diplomatic missions, businessmen, statesmen, experts, Kazakh diaspora and many others.



The guests of the reception noted dynamics and effectiveness of Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development, relevance of its foreign policy initiatives and emphasized its special role in the Central Asian region.



"I wholeheartedly congratulate Kazakhstan on 25 years of its Independence and wish prosperity, strength and success in shaping up its statehood," said Iveta Grigule, Head of the European Parliament Development on cooperation with Central Asian countries.



Head of Division of the European External Action Service Toivo Klaar, in turn, stressed that the EU and Kazakhstan have been partners since the first days of its independence and continue to expand their dialogue.



"Kazakhstan is an important country for the EU both at regional and global level. We cooperate in many areas and formats, especially within the framework of the UN Security Council. Last year was very successful as far as the EU-Kazakhstan relations are concerned and I am confident that next year will be successful as well," Klaar added.



Member of the European Parliament Andrejs Mamikins called Kazakhstan the key player in Central Asia, adding that it gradually becomes global player as well. He also praised a large number of state programs implemented in Kazakhstan.



During the reception, the guests were familiarized with the main provisions of the Nurly Zhol State Program, the National Plan "100 specific steps towards implementation of five institutional reforms", Kazakhstan's agenda in the capacity of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council as well as foreign policy initiatives, including G-Global, ATOM, and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.