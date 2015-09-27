Bubble nail takes over the internet

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Ever thought how dizzyingly bright marbles stuck on your fingernails would look like? Yes, you got the picture right. It's exactly what 3D bubble nails or hump nails -the latest internet craze -looks like.

Young and adventurous people across the world, who like to have some spunk in their looks, are trying out this new trend where acrylic is piled on the nail till it looks like a ball or a curve. They are posting it with the hashtag #bubblenails. It is generally done on short nails. They are often accentuated with neon colours, jewels and glitters, according to The Times of India .

Also, it can only be done at a parlour. The worst part is, as no nail school teaches it, most technicians also learn through online tutorials.

"It's a new thing in acrylic nails. You have to sculpt the nail till it resembles a hump in the middle of the nail. The acrylic has to be thin at the cuticle, thicker at the middle, and again get thin at the top of the nail. It is a way to make your nails the talking point or the focus of your look," says nail expert Manjul Gupta. While acrylic nails use the finest layer of acrylic, this uses a lump, making it more prone to breakage. "It is not a long-lasting thing. Also it will make you very aware of your nails all the time. Trendwatchers can try it for a week or so just for fun. However, personally , I will never go for it. It makes the fingers look like stubs," Manjul adds.

And no surprise, she's not alone. The trend has been the butt of jokes on social media, with people calling it gross, horrendous and revolting.The haters are also making memes on it.

Well let's wait and watch if the trend kicks off.