TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:38, 26 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Bublik and Kukushkin reach Australian Open quarterfinals

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan strolled into the Men’s Doubles quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2020 in Melbourne, Kazinform reports.

    In the third round Bublik and Kukushkin edged out American duo Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

    In the quarterfinals the Kazakh tandem will face wildcards James Duckworth and Marc Polmans from New Zealand.



    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
