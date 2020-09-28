Bublik back in top-50 of ATP Tour singles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The updated version of the singles and doubles ranking of the ATP Tour is now available, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The top-3 list of the updated ATP Tour rankings features Serbian Novak Djokovic, Spanish Rafael Nadal and Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has jumped 7 spots up and landed 49th, while Mikhail Kukushkin dropped from 87th to 88th spot. Another Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko lost one spot and ranked 171st in the new ATP Tour rankings.

Among men’s doubles, Kukushkin retained his 74th standing, Andrey Golubev climbed 8 spots up to be placed 84th. Alexander Bublik and Alexander Nedovesov are put in 106th and 140th places, respectively with both one spot down.