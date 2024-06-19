Kazakhstan's Bublik beats Purcell in ATP 500 Halle Open 1st round

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik defeated Australian Max Purcell in the first round of the ATP-500 Halle Open tournament in Germany, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

Bublik won with the score of 7:6 (7:1), 6:4.

In the second round, he will face U.S. player Christopher Eubanks.

The Halle tournament, with a cash prize of €2,255,655 is held from June 17 to 23.

Alexander Bublik is the reigning champion of the tournament. He beat Russia's Andrey Rublev in the last year's final - 6:3, 7:5.